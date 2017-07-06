Prime Day 2017 is finally here, and we will be covering all 30 hours of it with you right here!

That's right. Team Thrifter will be bringing you complete coverage of all things Prime Day right here, and we hope you'll join us. Our live coverage of the fun will begin on July 10 at 7 p.m. EST. Amazon will have a mix of all-day and Lightning deals going on, and we don't want you to miss out on any of them, so we've created this live blog to help everyone out. Lightning deals have been known to sell out in just minutes (sometimes less), so this is the quickest way to be alerted of these deals as they are happening!

We will be posting the best deals we come across, both from Amazon and other retailers that get in on the fun. Whether you only have a few minutes to scan for the best deals, or are looking for a place to hang all day, we will have you covered. Grab a seat, a drink, and some snacks, and let's crush Prime Day together!