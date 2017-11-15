DirecTV Now readies a free 32GB Apple TV 4K promo
Want a free Apple TV 4K? Here's how you can get one!
- What makes this deal worth considering? - If you're buying the Apple TV 4K, you are going to want content to watch on it. This deal gets you four months of content and an Apple TV for less than you can buy just the hardware for.
- Things to know before you buy! - This deal should start on November 17, and you won't want to miss it. Be sure to check out the channel packages ahead of time so you know which one you'll want to buy when the offer goes live.
There have been whispers throughout the week that DirecTV Now was planning a big promotion this weekend and now we’ve independently confirmed that it is, in fact, launching a free Apple TV 4K offer. Beginning November 17, we expect DirecTV Now to offer a free 32GB Apple TV 4K when you pre-pay for four months of service.
We've seen DirecTV offer promotions in the past, but this is the first time that an offer has included the Apple TV 4K. Back in August, if you paid for 3 months of service you could score a regular 4th-gen Apple TV, but you had to go to an actual store to redeem it. This time around, you pay for another month of service up front, but you get the 4K variant of the Apple TV instead, and it appears as though you'll be able to redeem this one from the comfort of your own home.
DirecTV Now has a few different packages available, with prices starting at just $35 a month. That means if you opt for the base package you are paying out $140 (plus taxes) for the service and Apple TV, which is $30 less than just buying the Apple TV 4K by itself. So, not only do you "save" on the hardware but you then also get four months of great content and access to ABC, NBC, FOX, SYFY, USA, MTV and much more.
If you don't already have a 4K TV, you'll want to grab one now. Samsung has its 49-inch 4K TV down to $429 and some great savings on its MU8000 line so be sure to check both of those deals out before they expire! Be sure to grab an OTA antenna to help you complete the cord cutter experience.
